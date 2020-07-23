OPRL, the recycling labelling not-for-profit has assumed a crucial role in supporting citizen engagement in recycling packaging as membership has soared by 154 in 12 months.

In its 2019/20 Annual Report, OPRL reports on improved member services, an expanded team and strengthened collaborations as it rolls out the new binary labelling system.

Releasing its first formal Annual Report at the end of the organisation’s 2019/20 Business Year, OPRL Limited sets out the advances made during its 10th anniversary year.

With the January 2020 launch of new Labelling Rules based on evidence of collection services, sortation at MRFs and reprocessing, together with the existence of functioning markets for the recyclate, OPRL has deepened relations with key stakeholders across the packaging value cycle. This is reflected in its broader membership base, range of guarantor organisations, expanded services and online tools, and strengthened partnerships with key influencers, researchers and organisations across the sector.

× Expand OPRL sees membership soar

Jane Bevis, Executive Chair of OPRL, said: “Picking out the highlights from a year when we’ve delivered so much for members and contributing to the packaging sector more broadly is hard. But our revised Labelling Rules and UNEP’s rating of our labels as global best practice, reaching and surpassing 500 members – recruiting throughout the Covid outbreak – and strengthening our links across the packaging value cycle are major achievements which position us as the clear choice for a mandatory labelling scheme under EPR reforms.”

“It’s been the perfect way to mark our 10th anniversary and position ourselves to play an even bigger role in future. A big thank you goes to all our members, friends and supporters for helping us achieve so much this year.”

Margaret Bates, Executive Director, added: “I’m proud to lead our team of expert staff who’ve worked tirelessly to support members throughout the Covid pandemic. We’ve continued to innovate, introducing webinars on a range of issues – very popular with members – and rolling out our strengthened compliance audit process which helps members ensure they’re giving their customers the right messages on recyclability. Members are at the heart of all we do and the hundreds of contacts we have each week with them inform the tools and services we develop to support them in delivering against their sustainability commitments.”

“I’m looking forward to another exciting year ahead, working further with members, with the many stakeholders across the sector who are so important to us and with our team at OPRL, in driving circularity and a transformation in resource efficiency in packaging.”