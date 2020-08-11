OPRL welcomes Veolia as first waste company to join new membership

Veolia, a UK resource management company, has become the first company to join the On-Pack Recycling Label (OPRL) organisation under the recently introduced waste management company membership grade.

The new membership continues the collaboration between OPRL and Veolia to advance recycling of packaging in the drive to improve sustainability.

Recently rated as global best practice by the UN Environment Programme, OPRL Ltd operates the UK-wide On-Pack Recycling Label scheme and joins over 540 businesses using the labelling system to engage their customers in recycling.

Veolia's membership now means the company's large customer base can access a fully aligned service on the recyclability and labelling of their packaging as part of the OPRL membership.

Tim Duret, Technology and Organics Director, Veolia UK and Ireland said: “From my perspective with a long involvement in the recycling sector, it’s really encouraging that the whole value chain is now coming together to overcome the barriers to creating a true circular economy for packaging.”

“As new members, we're delighted to contribute to OPRL’s development of the labelling scheme and its expanding range of tools that genuinely reflect the UK recycling capabilities and challenge us all to do better.”

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL Ltd, added: "Greater recycling is the measure of success of our operations and our members and Veolia joining our organisation is another major step forward for us as we work to further reduce waste.

“Consumers are calling for both clear, simple and consistent labelling, and the assurance that the packaging they use touches as lightly as possible on the planet. By working closely with colleagues throughout the packaging, resources and waste management value cycle we believe OPRL can help deliver the Government's ambitious resources and recycling goals.

The UK Government endorses OPRL labelling in its strategy paper A Green Future: Our 25 Year Plan to Improve the Environment, 2018, saying: “Achieving zero avoidable plastic waste - at the end of use stage we will make it easier for people to recycle by continuing to support the industry-led On-Pack Recycling Labelling system and encourage all brands and retailers to use this system to provide information to householders.”