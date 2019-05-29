OptoFidelity and TactoTek partner in developing automated production test systems for printed electronic and injection moulded structural elements

OptoFidelity, a leader in robot assisted test automation for smart devices, and TactoTek, the global leader in injection moulded structural electronics (IMSE) solutions, announced that OptoFidelity is developing automated production test systems for IMSE.

OptoFidelity and TactoTek collaborated to develop the test systems to meet the specific requirements of in-mould electronics, with OptoFidelity bringing smart device test automation expertise, and Tactotek contributing IMSE expertise.

The OptoFidelity system tests part functionality and production process quality after each of four steps in the IMSE production process.

Miikka Kärnä, Head of Operational Excellence at TactoTek, said: “Measuring performance and functionality of printed multilayer electronics that are stretched during thermoforming requires new measurement methods.”

“The data from the OptoFidelity test systems support continuous improvement in all phases of IMSE design and production.”

Pertti Aimonen, CEO of OptoFIdelity, said: “We are very excited to be part of the industrialisation if IMSE by applying our experience of robot assisted test automation to develop test systems to meet the specialised testing requirements of TactoTek’s smart surface solutions