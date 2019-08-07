Less than one month until global rubber conferences comes to London

IRC2019, the global conference for the rubber industry, comes to London in early September.

This year’s event will focus on technical advances in the global rubber market programme and spans across three days, with more than 160 talks scheduled over four sessions each day.

IRC2019 will also commemorate the 200th anniversary of Thomas Hancock’s pioneering work with natural rubber in London.

Plenary and invited speakers include Professor Judit E Puskas from Ohio State University (USA), Professor Dr Manfred Klüppel, Leibniz-University Hannover (Germany) and Dr Katsuhiko Tsunoda, Bridgestone Corporation (UK).

The programme will cover products from a range of applications, materials developments and processing, sustainability, smart materials and modelling.

IRC2019 says the event will provide an opportunity for the global rubber industry to exchange knowledge, learn more from a range of speakers, and share ideas in the field as well as network in the heart of the UK.

This year’s conference will take place in the heart of London at the world renowned Oval Cricket Ground.