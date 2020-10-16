Origins leverages SABIC's recycling technology to produce tube pack from post-consumer mixed plastics material

Origins and its parent company, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), have announced a partnership with global chemical industry leader SABIC and strategic beauty packaging manufacturer Albéa to bring an advanced recycled tube package to market in 2021.

Origins will be the first prestige beauty brand to leverage SABIC’s innovative, advanced recycling technology to produce a tube pack format made from previously difficult to recycle, post-consumer mixed plastics material.

Launching with Origins global best-selling mask, Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask will be packaged in a tube composed of a circular polymer resin made using SABIC’s revolutionary, certified circular polyethylene and polypropylene advanced recycling technology.

SABIC’s certified circular polymer, part of its TRUCIRCLE portfolio of circular solutions, uses this technology which is capable of continually converting plastics back to the original polymer. Through the use of this innovative recycling technology, Origins, ELC, SABIC and Albéa are helping to drive innovation across the value chain toward the goal of a circular plastic economy.

This strategic partnership aligns with ELC’s sustainable packaging goals, which includes increasing the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material in its packaging by up to 50% by 2025, and will further Origins efforts to ensure that at least 80% of the brand’s packaging by weight is recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled or recoverable by 2023.

SABIC's certified polymers are based on a mass balance approach. To secure the chain of custody, the value chain parties require an ISCC PLUS certification. This widely recognized international sustainability certification scheme verifies that the mass balance accounting follows predefined and transparent rules. In addition, it provides traceability along the supply chain, from the feedstock to the final product.

Francesca Damato, Origins Vice President Global Marketing and Product Development, said: “Together, we have an exciting opportunity to define how the prestige beauty industry can create sustainable, attractive packaging solutions that please both consumer and the planet. This is a significant first step in the transition towards a circular economy, helping to close the loop on plastic waste.”

Mark Vester, Circular Economy Leader at SABIC, added: “The new Origins packaging is the result of true collaboration and innovation, and another step closer to closing the loop on used plastics. We are committed to collaborating with partners across the value chain to work towards a more sustainable, circular future.”