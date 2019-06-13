Orion Engineered Carbons to expand gas black production capacity at its Cologne plant

Orion Engineered Carbons, a worldwide supplier of speciality and high-performance Carbon Black, has announced that it will expand its production capacity for Gas Blacks at its plant in Cologne.

Orion is responding to the continuously growing global market for waterborne and solventborne coatings by bottlenecking its Gas Black production.

Orion’s Gas Blacks feature excellent fineness and a very narrow particle size distribution to provide the deepest blackness Speciality Carbon Blacks available for demanding coatings customers.

Corning Painter, Chief Executive Officer of Orion, said: “The expansion of capacity in Cologne is one more step in the rapid realignment of Orion’s portfolio towards higher value-added Carbon Blacks for speciality and technical rubber applications.”

Dr Sandra Niewiem, Vice President for Business Line Specialty Carbon Black, said: “Products from Cologne are shipped globally to customers in various high-end coatings and printing applications, including high jet automotive OEM and refinish, antistatic coatings as well as packaging and UV curing inks.”

“This initiative reflects the high confidence of our customers in Orion’s products and technical support capabilities.