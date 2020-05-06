OSO Environmental says it is leading the way in pursuit of a circular economy

OSO Environmental says it is leading the way in helping businesses work towards becoming part of a truly circular economy by enabling them to eliminate waste through reprocessing, recycling and eventual re-purchase.

The Leeds-based Environment Agency accredited UK Waste Recycler predominately purchases plastic waste materials from manufacturers for re-processers, who then reprocess the Polyethylene waste into recycled pellets for sale back into the manufacturing industry.

Most recently, OSO Environmental and OSO Polymers – which together form the OSO Group – helped fellow Leeds business, Leeds Vacuum Formers (LVF) achieve its aim of recycling 100 per cent of its plastic waste.

All the polythene waste generated by LVF at its National Road manufacturing facility is now recycled and resold by OSO. Prior to this, the waste would have gone into LVF’s general waste skip and ended its life in landfill.

Carol Cox, MD of OSO Environmental

Carol Cox, managing director of OSO Environmental, said: “The circular economy is a system of resource utilisation where reduction, reuse and recycling triumph. This strategic environmental approach is gaining in popularity, and rightly so, as it ensures we are encouraging the right behaviours for generations to come.”

“Working alongside re-processors, including our sister company, OSO Polymers, we are striving towards closing the loop completely for recycled plastic waste here in the UK.”

The OSO Group specialises in the recycling of Polyethylene and other polymer-based products, such as PET, HDPE, PP and PS.

In addition, the Group works with other re-processors and manufacturers to support them with various environmental obligations, including preparations for the implementation of the plastic packaging tax in 2022.