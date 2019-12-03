OSO Polymers opens recycling plant in Leeds

OSO Polymers has opened a new facility in Stourton, South Leeds, with the aim of increasing UK reprocessing of waste plastic.

The facility currently has the infrastructure to reprocess waste LDPE, and will begin to reprocess HDPE and PP by early 2021.

The waste plastic is processed into polymer pellets that are used as raw material for new packaging.

The factory currently processes 10,000 tonnes of waste per year from two production lines, but the planned changes for 2021 will see a further six lines being installed.