Over 90 per cent of BPF members say tariff free trade is critical in EU deal

The UK plastics industry views tariff free trade as a top priority for any deal with the EU, according to the latest BPF Business Conditions Survey.

91 per cent of BPF members view tariff free trade as important, with predictable transport arrangements (60 per cent), and retaining regulatory cooperation on REACH (47 per cent) also high up on the industry agenda.

The results of the survey, carried out in January and February 2020, also found that the majority of businesses believe sales turnover would either stay the same or increase over the next 12 months.

Another issue, highlighted by the survey results, revealed around half of all plastics companies are currently finding it hard to recruit staff, with particular difficulty found recruiting engineers and shop floor staff.

Philip Law, Director General of the BPF, said: “The UK trades more with EU member states than any other single country around the world, with nearly £15 billion worth of plastic and plastic products traded between the UK and EU each year.”

“As the third largest employer in the manufacturing sector, plastics are vital to the UK economy. BPF members have relayed to us that a strong and stable business relationship with the EU is critical for their business.”

“The Government must keep this in mind as it moves into the next stages of negotiating a deal.”