Over half of local authorities experiencing issues with plastic markets, finds RECOUP report

RECOUP has released its Local Authority Plastics End Market Analysis, which features its findings regarding how the changing position of end markets for plastics collected for recycling is affecting Local Authorities in the UK.

Since the Chinese Government’s ban on the import of post-consumer plastics, the market for plastic packaging has seen a major shift, and RECOUP asked local authorities across the UK how the changing position of end markets for plastics collected for recycling is affecting them.

The report found that 52 per cent of Local Authorities were experiencing issues with plastic markets, with nearly half of these stating market values were being affected.

It was reported that there is still good demand for traditional good quality material, such as clear PET and natural HDPE bottles, and prices for these materials are holding, while MRF’s are recovering as much of this material as possible.

Increasingly end market are becoming more limited, and mixed plastics potentially becoming a non-tradeable fraction unless there is enough clear PET bottles, natural HDPE or PP in the stream.

New markets are continually being investigated to seek best prices.

It is reported there is not enough value in Local Authorities and Waste Management Providers collecting the lower grade material, even with changing operations to produce higher quality material or refine fractions to increase potential to sell the material and benefit from the value of it.

Plastic bottles are still the primary income stream across all Local Authorities and are seen to be maintaining their value.

The market price of plastics, and the ability to find a market, are the primary drivers for the materials that Local Authorities collect for recycling.

With a weak, or limited market, some Local Authorities reported they are now moving some plastics to Energy Recovery, Refuse Derived Fuel, and Solid Recovered Fuel end destinations.

Although Local Authorities reported they are struggling to find markets for the mixed plastics, plastic pots, tubs and trays and plastic film, it was reported markets for good quality plastics is high.

There was a common feeling amongst the Local Authorities that some plastics packaging placed on the market are leaving Local Authorities and waste management providers with the problem of managing and disposing id what is seen as poor quality material, with little or no thought about recyclability or end destination of the packaging.

However, with an increased focus on design for recycling, there is increased optimism this could be transformed.