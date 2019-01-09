Over one-third of manufacturers set to expand their supply chain by 2023

A survey conducted by HSO has revealed that 35 per cent of manufacturers expect their business to expand their supply chain over the next five years, with only 13 per cent believing it will be minimised.

HSO, an enterprise business solutions provider, also found that 85 per cent of manufacturers regard supply chain management as an urgent priority, with 83 per cent of respondents citing end-to-end supply chain visibility as important.

Meanwhile, the survey showed the electric and autonomous vehicles will be the technology that will have the greatest impact on transforming the supply chain of the future, followed by machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Mark Breeden, Senior Account Manager at HSO, said: “The supply chain is a fundamental part of a manufacturers business and it is vital to have the correct processes in place to ensure proper management and complete end-to-end visibility. Without these, manufacturers are leaving themselves at risk of failing to have the correct supplies to meet demand.”