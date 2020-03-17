Oxford Advanced Surfaces and 2-DTech sign collaboration agreement on graphene enabled surface treatments

Oxford Advanced Surfaces (OAS) has entered into a collaboration agreement with 2-DTech Limited, a subsidiary of Versarien plc.

The partnership aims to develop a new range of products that incorporate nano-materials, such as graphene, into OAS’ proprietary Onto chemistry platform to deliver enhanced mechanical performance and improved electrical and thermal conductivity.

Current Onto products are used in demanding applications ranging from transportation and aerospace to wind energy.

× Expand koya79 Getty Images/iStockphoto 970832542 Graphene molecular grid, graphene atomic structure concept, hexagonal geometric form, nanotechnology background 3d rendering

By combining 2-DTech’s graphene products into OAS’s unique Onto chemistry, the collaboration is intended to produce a range of new products that will potentially allow both companies to address a wide range of applications and address new materials challenges encountered in both our current and potentially new markets.

Dr Jon-Paul Griffiths, Chief Technology Officer, Oxford Advanced Surfaces said: “Challenging applications for new and existing materials require innovative surface treatments; through our collaboration with 2D-Tech, we have the opportunity to develop new products by incorporating nano-materials, such as graphene, to meet these challenges.”

Steve Hodge, Versarien Chief Technology Officer, added: “We are delighted and very excited to work collaboratively with OAS; our aqueous Graphinks and OAS' aqueous based adhesion promoters (Onto) are a natural fit and can bring about unique opportunities and markets that we haven't yet explored.”