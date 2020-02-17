P&G continues to accelerate journey to deliver Ambition 2030

The Procter & Gamble Company has announced significant advances across European sustainability projects in pursuit of its “Ambition 2030” goals.

P&G is driving the circular economy for recycled plastic in Europe through the use of circular resin in its hair care packaging (PET) and its Ariel Liquid detergents bottles (partnership for the supply of recycled HDPE).

Furthermore, the company is celebrating notable distinctions in its effort to lead the industry in packaging, sorting, post-consumer recycled resin supply with the HolyGrail intelligent packaging project, winner of both the Circular Economy innovation of the year category in the Edie Sustainability Awards in the UK, and the 1000 Efficient Solutions Label by the Solar Impulse Foundation.

Lenor, Unstoppables and Fairy brands will become the first commercial implementations of HolyGrail intelligent packaging in Europe.

Ariel Cold Wash and Fairy with its Fairycology program have also been granted the 1000 Efficient Solutions Label by the Solar Impulse Foundation for enabling sustainable cleaning via less energy and water consumption without compromises.

Virginie Helias, P&G Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “For P&G, 2020 will be a year of regenerative action where we will activate our Ambition 2030 goals across our brands, through innovation and transformative partnerships. It’s not just about reducing our impact, but about being a force for regeneration to address the challenges of plastic waste, water scarcity and biodiversity loss. We will be leading on all of these fronts to drive change at scale and for long-term impact.”

P&G’s Ambition 2030 goals aim to enable and inspire positive impact on the environment and society through brands, the supply chain, and employees, while creating value for the Company and consumers.

P&G Hair Care Europe will be trialling new packaging with recycled plastic material for Pantene products, starting with the brand’s clear bottles. The material is made from advance recycling of polyethylene terephthalate Circular PET, through advanced monomer recycling – meaning the material can be used in beauty packaging over and over again. The new material, to be produced by Indorama Ventures, is suitable for all brands packed in PET bottles. By committing to the use of this material, P&G is driving a new circular supply chain, creating an end market for recycled plastics.

Ariel plans to save equivalent of 200 million bottles virgin plastic over five years thanks to the new circular economy partnership between P&G and Viridor.

Ariel Cold Wash technologies and Fairy technologies awarded with the 1000 Efficient Solutions Label by the Solar Impulse Foundation.