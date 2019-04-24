P&G Fabric Care brands commit to 30 per cent plastics packaging reduction across Europe by 2025

Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer at P&G, announced at the Sustainable Brands Conference that Ariel, Lenor and other P&G Fabric Care brands across Europe aim to reduce plastics use in their packaging by 30 per cent by 2025.

These planned plastics reductions from Ariel, Lenor and other P&G Fabric Care brands add up to more than 15,000 tons per year by 2025 vs 2018.

The amount of plastics saved every year will be enough to make one line of detergent bottles which circles around the earth, says P&G.

In addition to reducing plastics, P&G Fabric Care are aiming for full recyclability by 2022 across all packaging and Ariel PODS round tubs will move to bags, saving 75 per cent of packaging per wash.

Ariel and Lenor are working to increase the demand for recycling by further increasing the use of post-consumer recycled material (PCR) in their packaging, which today already contains up to 50 per cent PCR.

P&G’s scientists are working with the industry on innovative solutions such as PetCore Europe perforated sleeves for better recyclability.

Marcus Gover, Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) CEO, said: “We’re delighted to see P&G make further commitments to tackling plastic packaging waste. Through “The UK Plastics Pact”, of which P&G is a founding member, we are working together with business, governments and citizens to transform the way we make, use and dispose of plastic – keeping it in the economy and out of the environment.”

Volker Kuhn, Vice President Fabric Care at P&G, added: “We are always challenging ourselves to grow our business sustainably. Removing 30 per cent of plastics across Europe Fabric Care products is a bold move we want to deliver by 2025 at the latest. We are delighted that more and more consumers choose our Ariel PODS which is the most compacted detergent we are offering. PODS require less plastic packaging per wash while supplying the exact amount of detergent needed, thereby avoiding wastage and over-dosing.”