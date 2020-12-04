PACCOR collaborate to produce containers with post-consumer PP from Total Circular Compounds

PACCOR, a global player in the packaging industry, is collaborating with Total, a major French energy player, PACCOR is now able to produce Polypropylene (PP) containers including recycled material of which 37 per cent households’ waste, with mechanical and appearance properties equivalent to those of containers made of virgin resin for non-food applications.

In order to reach 100 per cent of packaging containing recycled material by 2025, PACCOR decided to tackle, in collaboration with Total, the technical challenge of producing thermoformed PP containers using post-consumer resin.

PACCOR and Total had to make use of all their formulation and processing expertise so that PP packaging users can also start closing the recycling loop leading from one used container to a new one.

"We are proud that our collaboration with Total enabled us to make this ground-breaking circular offering available to our customers, for non-food applications, and eager to start produce rPP containers for them," explains Andreas Schuette, CEO of PACCOR.

PACCOR is simultaneously exploring ways to further increase PCR content and is confident in its ability to offer, within months, PP packaging with 50 per cent of PCR.

"We are very happy that Total could help PACCOR produce containers incorporating post-consumer PP using our Total Circular compounds®. Our goal is to enlarge the accessible market for recycled plastics with high-performing products, which was demonstrated successfully through this project. This is fully in line with Total’s ambition of producing 30% recycled polymers by 2030," adds Jean Viallefont, Vice President Polymers Europe & Orient at Total.

PACCOR’s ambition is also to develop food approved rPP and to provide the PP value chain with quality sorting solutions, such as the Digimarc Barcode, in order to deliver change at wide scale.

Marketa Voglova, VP Group Procurement at PACCOR, concluded: "When it comes to fundamental changes, collaboration is key. This is why we are committed to partner with forward-thinking players all along the value chain.”