Pacific Northwest recycling project releases results from 60-day pilot

A collaborative group of government and packaging industry leaders, leading by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), have released the results from the first-of-its-kind Pacific Northwest Secondary Sorting Demonstration Project (PNW Sort).

The group set out with the goal of determining how a wider range of materials can be captured from the residential recycling stream.

The project made use of a portable Second Material Recovery Facility that operated for 60 days in Portland receiving, sorting, and measuring the possible recovery from two types of material streams from four MRF’s located in Oregon and Washington.

Titus MRF Services operated the facility and provided the equipment for the project.

Scott Farling, Vice President of Business Development and Research at Titus MRF Services, said: “Projects like this are important as we work towards a more sustainable system nationwide.”

“While top producing primary MRFs can recover close to 90 per cent of the recycled materials from the waste stream, we’d like to see that number increase in the coming years.”

“This project allowed us to dig deeper to recover what remains: the low-volume and materials that are difficult to manually sort, along with machine yield losses.”

Materials recovered throughout the study included polyethylene, mixed paper, cartons, polypropylene, polystyrene, and PET bottles and thermoforms.

The results of the PNW Sort project suggests that a regional secondary sorting MRF sized to serve the populations of both the Oregon and Washington would increase material recovery or landfill diversion by more than 50,000 tonnes per year, increase the recovery rate by three to six per cent without significant programme changes or investments, and generate 46 green jobs per secondary MRF.

It would also reduce the generation of greenhouse gases by more than 130,000 tonnes per year, enable future expansion of the accepted materials list without needed to refit primary MRFs, and provide accountability for all collected recyclable materials and eliminate the risk of potential mismanagement and pollution.

Tony Radoszewski, President and CEO of PLASTICS, said: “Our biggest takeaway following this pilot programme is that a secondary sorting facility model is a viable option to help meet the ever-increasing demand for recycled materials.”

“The project data shows the value that can be extracted from landfill-bound or mixed materials. It is our hope that the data from this report can help inform state and local decision makers on how to improve our recovery systems.”