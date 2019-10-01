Packaging Europe announces Sustainability Awards 2019 winners in Nuremberg

Founded by Packaging Europe, the winners of the 2019 Sustainability Awards have been announced at FachPack in Nuremberg.

The awards encourage consideration of the requirements of environmental challenges, collaboration of ideas and sustainable innovation.

The overall ‘Best Sustainable Packaging Innovation’ award, as well as ‘Driving the Circular Economy’, went to HolyGrail for its pioneering project investigating how tagging of packaging can have a drastic impact on more accurate sorting and high-quality recycling.

Melodea was awarded in the ‘Bio-based’ category with its barrier solutions based on Cellulose NanoCrystals. The company’s coating formulations serve as a sustainable alternative to aluminium and fossil oil-based materials.

The ‘Best Practice’ category saw Germany's Henkel BeautyCare take the win for its Social Plastic Ecosystem – a partnership with the Plastic Bank social enterprise, aiming to stop ocean plastic and simultaneously provide opportunities for people in poverty.

Offmar won the ‘Recyclable Packaging’ category for its Wave Bag - a paper envelope that guarantees full items' protection, total paper recyclability and logistics savings and the first-ever ‘Readers’ Award’ went to Nestlé for its YES! snack bars, which were recently launched in a new recyclable paper wrapper.