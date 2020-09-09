Packaging Europe goes digital with it’s 2020 Sustainable Packaging Summit

Packaging Europe, the leading information source for European packaging professionals, has announced that its Sustainable Packaging Summit 2020 will now be taking place as a season of digital events.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organisations of all sizes to make unprecedented decisions, especially in the realm of events.

So, to ensure the safety of its team and attendees, Packaging Europe has decided to reimagine the Sustainable Packaging Summit 2020 as a two-month long series of digital events happening across October and November 2020.

Alongside unmissable discussions, workshops, and networking sessions with leading experts from across the packaging value chain, Packaging Europe’s hotly anticipated

Tim Sykes, brand director at Packaging Europe

2020 Sustainability Awards will also be taking place during the Sustainable Packaging Summit.

Tim Sykes, brand director at Packaging Europe, comments: “It may have just about been possible to deliver a physical event this Autumn, but we don’t believe that we would have been able to offer the quality of discussion and networking that we envisaged for the Sustainable Packaging Summit."

“In a season of digital events stretching across October and November 2020, we’re going to be looking at the overall definitions and objectives of sustainability, exploring the practical challenges they entail, and finding out about the new ideas and innovations that are driving us collectively forward.”

Packaging Europe will be releasing further details in the coming weeks, and asks readers to stay tuned to the summit’s website, LinkedIn, and Twitter to keep up to date.