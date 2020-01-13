Packaging Innovations 2020 opens applications to take part in the ‘Start-Up Village’

Packaging Innovations 2020 is encouraging industry start-ups to apply to take part in the ‘Start-Up Village’, a platform designed to showcase the ground-breaking designs of up and coming companies, when it returns to Birmingham’s NEC on 26 & 27 February.

The show invites companies to apply to take part at the 2020 edition, which last year featured, Talking Things, KKC Ltd, ProGlove, NWB, Linkz IM, Koepala, Garçon Wines and Flexi-Hex,

Flexi-Hex, founded by Cornish entrepreneurs Sam and Will Boex, went on to win the event’s Eco Pack Challenge with its recyclable and biodegradable packaging sleeves, which gave the company the opportunity to develop its product with retail giant Marks & Spencer.

Multi award-winning Garçon Wines also attracted major attention in 2019 for their sustainable, flat wine bottle design and have since joined packaging industry leaders on the event’s advisory board.

Victoria Blake, Event Director of Easyfairs’ UK Packaging Portfolio, said: “It’s a fascinating time to be part of the UK packaging industry. The country is exploding with start-ups, particularly within the scope of environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions, and we are committed to giving those companies a platform to meet some of the largest manufacturers and retailers in the country. It is an opportunity that might otherwise take years and require huge investment to achieve."

Santiago Navarro, CEO & Co-Founder of Garçon Wines commented: “Joining the Start-Up Village at Packaging Innovations in 2019 gave us the unique opportunity to showcase our sustainable wine packaging solutions to thousands of industry professionals. It was instrumental in increasing our visibility and accelerating our growth. We have been incredibly busy ever since and, during this important time for the implementation of climate crisis mitigation strategies, we will continue to actively engage with the UK’s leading event for innovative packaging.”

Companies wishing to be considered must complete the online application form by Friday 24th January, with the list of successful applicants announced at the end of the following week.