Packaging Innovations 2020 to return to Birmingham’s NEC

Packaging Innovations 2020 will return to Birmingham’s NEC on 26 & 27 February. Many of its 300+ exhibitors will launch their latest solutions live on the show floor, bringing cutting-edge technology to the forefront of the industry.

Sustainability is high on the agenda for exhibitors, with more retailers than ever before searching for the best eco-friendly packaging options in response to growing consumer concern.

Cambrian Packaging will showcase an extended range of recyclable PET clear plastic bottles following the expansion of its second warehouse to accommodate the new lines. The company will also display its wide range of trigger spray solutions and plastic packaging designs.

One company that will launch its latest eco-conscious innovation is Wrapid and DuPont Tijin Films which has created the Mylar rPET lidding film range for the food sector. Made from up to 50 percent post-consumer recycled content sourced from European deposit return schemes, the innovation reduces the carbon footprint of films by 1.4kg for every 1kg of virgin PET.

Bericap UK will present new additions to its caps and closures range, including the DIN 60 cap which can be used across a broad range of blow-moulded containers.

Paul MacDonald, Global Brand Director of Easyfairs’ Packaging Portfolio, comments: “We are delighted to return to the NEC for 2020. We are very proud to have cemented Packaging Innovations as the must-attend event for all industry professionals looking to discover the latest products and solutions on the market over the past 15 years.