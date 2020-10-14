Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London postponed to September 2021

Easyfairs, organiser of London’s exclusive packaging event Packaging Innovations & Luxury Packaging due to take place at Olympia on 8 & 9 December 2020, has announced that the event will be postponed to 22 & 23 September 2021.

The organisers of this decision has been made following consultation with the packaging industry and due to the ongoing unforeseeable, unavoidable and unprecedented global scope of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Easyfairs confirmed that it has been overwhelmed by the support it has received for the event from the industry as a whole and its crucial role in bringing the industry together.

× Expand Packaging Innovations & Luxury Packaging London postponed to September 2021

Renan Joel, Divisional Director for Easyfairs UK & Global’s packaging events, stated: “We had been working closely with our exhibitors and key stakeholders to secure the best possible option to run the event and provide the industry with an opportunity to meet and do business this autumn, and as such we have worked tirelessly to put in place numerous safety measures to ensure we can deliver a safe event to the highest possible standards. However, with the Government’s continuing social distancing measures and push-back on the go live date for exhibitions, it has become increasingly clear that it is impossible to run the December 2020 edition.”

Easyfairs has already been running a series of online digital Innovation Talks under its Packaging Innovations, Luxury Packaging, PCD, ADF and PLD brands since the Spring, which continue to keep the industry informed and provide inspiration in a year in which it faces new challenges.

It has also recently announced a dedicated online Discovery Day on 15 October bringing together select exhibitors, a product gallery, a powerful series of seminars and panels including the very popular Big Carbon Debate, case studies, a showcase of the industry’s 30 stars under the age of 30 and a meeting platform to facilitate networking and business between all attendees and suppliers.

Joel added: “2020 has been a very unusual year: the Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on everyone’s lives, and specifically in the exhibitions industry on the ability to bring people together to run live events over the past months. Although we are currently in challenging times, it has not only highlighted the potential of the digital world but also the true value humans place on meeting and interacting with one another in person. This gives us a very exciting opportunity to revitalise our event offering and reignite other opportunities through an increased digital – and even hybrid – presence.

“Our team never stops and is working hard on shaping an exceptional edition in September 2021, full of high-quality content and business opportunities for the packaging community. Events will definitely play a huge role in the economic recovery.”