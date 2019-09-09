Packaging market M&A deals decline in first half of 2019

The number of global M&A transactions in the packaging industry declined by 21 per cent to 126 in the first half of 2019, compared to the prior year period of 159.

In Europe, the decline during the same period was 35 per cent, down to 40 transactions, while in North America, it was nine per cent, down to 41 deals.

The decline in European transactions is also likely to be related to the global political situation and uncertainties, including Brexit and US trade barriers.

The topics of plastics in the environment as well as a potential recession have also played roles in lowering the amount of transactions.