Packaging printer TCL celebrates 20 years

Telford-based TCL Packaging is celebrating 20 years in business this month, and will be marking the occasion with its team on the 24th June.

The company, which employs 90 people and is based at Stafford Park industrial estate, specialises in high quality laminated, coated, printed, and converted packaging films and papers.

Mike Golding, Chairman of TCL, said: “It’s been an amazing ride since the formation of the business in 1999. The business started importing specialised packaging material to improve the shelf life of lead and salad produce, and today it prints more than half a billion bags a year for the hygienic protection of food.”

“We are in a position of strength having more than 70,000 square feet of modern manufacturing space, the development of packaging films to suit future needs, and capacity to expand at short notice. There is no doubt that next 20 years are gearing up to be as exciting as the last.”