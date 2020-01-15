Padanaplast to showcase advanced HFFR compounds for electric powertrain cabling at WIRE 2020

Padanaplast, specialists in crosslinkable polyolefin (XLPO-HFFR) compounds for wires and cables and will showcase a range of products developed to meet the needs of electric mobility in the automotive industry at WIRE 2020 (Hall 12 Booth C11).

These include a new experimental grade, Cogegum GFR 1709-27, specifically developed for ultra-flexible T4 battery cables for next generation electric vehicle powertrains.

Padanaplast will also display Cogegum GFR 1401-76 and GFR 1401-190 products which comply with the relevant automotive cable standards, including ISO 6722 Class C and SAE J 1128, and intended for T3 primary insulation optimised for technical performance and cost-effective production.

Also highlighted are Polidiemme G grades which are EN 50620 standard fully compliant and extensively used as insulating materials for electric vehicle charging cables ensuring high flexibility and reliability.

All grades are crosslinked using silane-grafting technology coupled with a non-halogenated flame-retardant system. Automotive wires and cables manufactured from these materials display non-corrosive properties which facilitates end-of-life recycling.