Palagan increases manufacturing capacity by 20 per cent

Palagan has increased its manufacturing capacity 20 per cent by investing in a new film extruder at its Dunstable site.

The company says this represents another major investment, reflecting its positive outlook on the growth in specialised bespoke polythene packaging.

× Expand Palagan

With fast turnarounds central to Palagan's strategy, by increasing its capacity, Palagan believes it will continue to keep lead times short and focus on its commitment to be the fastest in the business.

Simon Barton, Palagan's Managing Director, said: "As the demand for stronger, thinner and more environmentally sustainable films increases, we are investing in technology that maintains our service levels as the best in the industry whilst also meeting the green credentials of our customers.”