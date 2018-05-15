Pan Stone Europe plans growth due to successful export market

Pan Stone Europe is on track to achieve a turnover of £3million this year, with over 70 per cent of the company’s turnover achieved through export sales in Ireland and Europe.

Selected for support by Business Wales’ Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP), the family business says it has set its sights on breaking the £6million revenue mark by 2021.

The Wrexham-based company distributes injection and compression moulding machines for the processing of rubber, silicone and liquid silicone materials across the oil and gas, aerospace, automotive and pharmaceuticals sectors.

× Expand Hannah, Joshua and Stephen Murphy.

“Pan Stone is constantly innovating to meet customer demands and has done a lot of work around automation and robotics,” said Stephen Murphy, Managing Director.

“We are investing in our business both in terms of talented people and putting in place the best possible systems and processes. We currently employ nine people but anticipate adding further members to the team over the coming months.

The company was set up six years ago by Murphy. His son, Joshua, is one of the firm’s service technicians, and daughter, Hannah, is a business administrator.

With over 30 years’ experience in the electronics and electrical industry, Phill Harry has been appointed as Operations Director to help drive growth in the business.