Paper cup charge comes into force in all Starbucks stores across Britain

Starbucks has rolled out its pioneering 5p paper cup charge across all 950 stores in Britain, following a successful trial in 35 London stores.

All stores will add 5p onto the cost of any drink purchased in a paper cup in a bid to reduce waste and encourage customers to bring in a reusable cup.

Proceeds will go to environmental charity Hubbub for projects to reduce UK plastic pollution and customers using reusable cups will continue to receive a 25p discount off any Starbucks drink.

The national roll-out comes after successful results from its London trial, which saw a 126 per cent increase in the use of reusable cups, measured by the number of customers claiming the reusable cup discount.

Starbucks is continuing to roll out paper cup recycling in all stores nationwide and will continue to serve all drink in-store customers with ceramic cups.

In further efforts to reduce plastic waste, Starbucks has announced it will eliminate single-use plastic straws globally by 2020.

A new Starbucks strawless lid will become the standard lid for all iced coffee, tea and espresso beverages and is available now in 150 European stores including stores in the UK.

The company is also testing straws made from alternative-materials, including paper or PLA compostable plastic, for Frappuccino blended beverages or for customers who prefer or need a straw.