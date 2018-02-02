Paragon take on Carbon Digital Light System for rapid prototyping

Paragon, a rapid prototyping company based in Darlington, has agreed a deal with American 3D print tech suppliers Carbon to become its first British production partner.

Paragon now has Carbon’s ‘Digital Light Synthesis’ available. Phil Adamson, Managing Director at Paragon, said: “The market place has been waiting for a leading additive manufacturing solution to push the boundaries of what is possible which combines engineered materials, speed efficiency and build definition, and we feel the Carbon technology does just that. DLS is game changing for the industry, because our customers can go from design to production with one technology, which significantly reduces development costs and eliminates tooling requirements. Alongside an ambitious materials program, it gives real scalability for higher volume batch production.”

Dana McCallum, Head of Production Partners at Carbon, said: “We are very excited to welcome Paragon as our first production partner in the UK. By combining the Paragon team's extensive manufacturing experience, with Carbon’s innovative technology, we’re able to provide a full production solution to their customers.”