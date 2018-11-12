Parliament to debate forcing supermarkets to offer plastic-free packaging

× Expand Cucumber

Parliament will today (12 November) debate a petition calling to force supermarkets to offer unpackaged or ‘eco friendly’ options on fruit and vegetables.

The petition, which currently has over 124,000 signatories, cites “an ever increasing amount of plastic waste in our environment” as its main concern.

The Government, in response, says it shares concerns about plastic waste in the environment.

It highlighted its work alongside WRAP and retailers as part of its 25-year environment plan to reduce waste and to explore the introduction of plastic-free supermarket initiatives in which fresh food is sold loose, giving consumers the choice.

However, it reiterated the implications of removing packaging where it has a vital role in food preservation and safety.

“Packaging has an important and positive role to play in reducing product damage, increasing shelf-life, and reducing food waste,” wrote the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

“Keeping food fresher for longer through innovations such as vacuum packing and re-sealable packs has a significant impact on extending the life of products and reducing waste. If a product is wasted due to insufficient packaging then its disposal can have a greater environmental impact than the packaging itself.”

The debate will take place at 16:30 GMT.