Parx Plastics and PepsiCo to develop microbiological solution for performance plastics

Parx Plastics, a specialist in the development and manufacturing of polymers with antimicrobial properties, has signed an agreement with PepsiCo to develop a new solution relating to microbiological reduction in high performance plastics.

Conversations have been ongoing since June 2016 and the companies have been working together initiating tests and sample production.

The new Master Service Agreement agreement announced today sets forth the terms and conditions of the joint development and cooperation. Further details of the agreement have not been disclosed.