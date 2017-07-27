Pascale Wautelet named Avery Dennison’s new Vice President of R&D EMEA

× Expand Pascale Wautelet, Avery Dennison's new R&D Vice President for EMEA

Pascale Wautelet has been named as Vice President of Avery Dennison’s R&D for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region within the company’s Label and Graphic Materials group.

The company says the appointment, which will commence on September 1, will “further strengthen” its research and development capabilities.

Wautelet will be based at Oegstgeest, The Netherlands, and report to Hassan Rmaile, Global Vice President of R&D for Avery Dennison’s Label and Graphic Materials group.

“Avery Dennison has pioneered advances in the self-adhesives industry and has been reshaping that sector continually over the past 82 years. This latest appointment is just another indication of the company’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of research, development and product innovation,” stated Rmaile.

A native of Belgium, she will provide vision and innovation direction to the European R&D organisation and lead the business in new-product development, material re-engineering and adhesive development for Avery Dennison’s European Label and Graphic Materials business.

Wautelet has 20 years of domestic and international experience across multiple functions, in the chemical, petrochemical and plastics industries, including flexible packaging and labelling.