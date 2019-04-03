Paul Holohan awarded Distinguished Alumni Award

Paul Holohan, Managing Director of business disposals specialists, Kingswood Business sales, has been honoured by Loughborough University with the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Holohan currently works at Kingswood Business Sales in the engineering and plastics industries sector.

This award recognises Paul’s longstanding entrepreneurial contribution to industry and his support of the institution of Loughborough University.

Holohan has contributed in supporting the business community, including being a founder director of the National Print School, a former chair of Leicester College and serving on the School of Business and Economics Strategic Advisory Board at Loughborough University.

× Expand Paul Holohan (right), Chief Executive of Kingswood Business Sales receives the Distinguished Alumni award from Loughborough University’s Stewart Robinson

Paul achieved his MBA at Loughborough University whilst CEO of Leicester’s The Print People Group.

He left to found Richmond Capital Partners in 2000, initially establishing the company as a provider of mergers and acquisitions to the Print and Packaging industry, more recently, in the engineering and plastics industries sector with the formation of Kingswood Business Sales.

He is also a Chartered Marketer, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and a Fellow of the Institute of Direct Marketing.

Holohan said: “I am honoured and delighted to receive this Distinguished Alumni award and humbled to be amongst so many former distinguished alumni of the acclaimed Loughborough University,”

“Completing my MBA was a life changer for me and I will always be grateful for the opportunity granted to me and for the knowledge gained which was instrumental in setting me out on a new career path providing business services, focusing on company sales, mergers and acquisitions and business mentoring.”