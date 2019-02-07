PAXMAN wins national manufacturer of the year award

PAXMAN, a leading manufacturer of pioneering scalp cooling technology, has picked up two awards at the EEF Future Manufacturing Awards held in London.

The Huddersfield based company received the Manufacturer of the Year award, alongside winning awards in two separate categories, coming runner up in the Innovation award sponsored by HVM Catapult and winning the Business Growth and Strategy category, sponsored by RSM.

The UK scalp cooling expert have designed and manufactured pioneering technology used to reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

The PAXMAN Scalp Cooling System works by reducing the temperature of the scalp by a few degrees immediately before, during and after the administration of chemotherapy.

Made from lightweight silicone, the scalp cooling cap is soft and flexible, moulding to all head shapes and sizes.

Liquid coolant passes through the cap extracting heat from the patient's scalp, ensuring it remains at an even, constant temperature to minimise hair loss.

Used in over 95 per cent of UK hospitals in 32 countries across the globe, the innovative technology, also received recognition in the Innovation Award.

Judges were impressed with different business models that PAXMAN employed for different international markets, according to local contexts and highly regulated environment.

Richard Paxman, CEO at PAXMAN, said: “To be recognised as a leading manufacturer across the UK is fantastic. I’m thrilled with all of the awards as everyone within the business has contributed. To be able to provide our product across the globe really pleases me as I know what we do makes a huge difference to people in particularly tough times. We’re all delighted to have won.”

The judging panel, explained: “This innovation displayed huge impact in terms of social and health benefits. It was multi-dimensional from finance, product development and service delivery. It clearly shows the benefits that innovation has upon business growth.”