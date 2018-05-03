Pay with a piece of plastic’ pop-up café opens in Covent Garden, London

Detergent supplier Ecover has opened a Rubbish Café in London’s Covent Garden, from May 3rd – 4th.

The café is serving a ‘zero-waste’ menu, with upcycled furniture as décor. It also provides free washing up liquid.

Victoria Hunt-Taylor, UK Head of Marketing at Ecover: “We have a strong leadership on plastic, a topic that has gained hugely in traction. Our media strategy was all about bringing that position to life in a challenger brand way. That’s why we kicked off the campaign featuring a plastic water bottle with an Ecover label on the front of the Evening Standard. And why we’re launching a ‘Rubbish’ Café, showing the public the incredible value of putting plastics back into the recycling system”.