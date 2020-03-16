Peak Pipe Systems holds innovative product familiarisation day

Peak Pipe Systems has held an innovative product familiarisation day to help increase awareness of the manufacturing, testing and quality assurance processes which must be adhered to in order to create safer material supply into the gas industry.

Peak Pipe Systems, Fusion Group & ControlPoint hosted a full technical event for the Yorkshire Gas Association (YGA) on Wed 12th Feb 2020 held on Sheepbridge Estate in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

The company used the YGA gas forum as a platform to announce that as on January 2020 it has obtained full Kitemark certification on it’s 7 bar intermediate pressure (IP) orange gas pipe range.

Peak have now joined the limited supply chain with a full, low pressure (LP), medium pressure (MP) and intermediate pressure (IP) pipe range. This will help promote competition within the gas industry and help mitigate supply issues on critical gas infrastructure, improving on overall product lead times and reducing the overall impact on the customer.

In addition to this news Peak now offer a full range of conforming fabricated fittings to GIS PL2-6, becoming one of the only manufacturers and suppliers of fully conforming, pressure rated, fabricated gas fittings in the UK.

Operations Director of Peak Pipe Systems, Russ Brown, conducted a factory tour of unit 1 (pipe manufacture) & unit 2 (fabrications) facilities, showing employees from Cadent Gas, AVK UK, Ameon Utilities, Energy Assets, Kimplas, PE Weldright, and National Grid the full butt fusion capabilities along with a bespoke fabrications department.

This tour helped to highlight the Peak Pipe Systems fully approved pressure conforming range which includes mains pipe, service coils and fabricated fittings. Guests was also invited to tour neighbouring facilities involved in the intensive testing that helps ensure PE pipes are compliant and fully safe in pressurised applications. These facilities included Fusion Group Ltd and ControlPoint LTD.

The company says the day was a great success for all involved, with the Yorkshire Gas Association gaining an understanding of the advantages of strict polyethylene pipe testing and the importance of using fully approved products.