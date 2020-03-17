Peel Environmental calls for £7.5 billion investment in Plastic Parks across the UK

Peel Environmental has said that the UK needs to invest over £7.5 billion in infrastructure to deal with plastic waste over the next ten years.

The company has set out a vision for ‘Plastics Parks’ across the UK, which would revolutionise the way that plastic waste is currently handled.

The parks would provide a complete solution for the 4.9 million tonnes of plastic waste generated in the UK each year, preventing it from ending up in landfill, the ocean, or exporting overseas.

The Plastic Parks will deal with plastic waste where recycling has previously not been a viable option, taking plastic that is at the end of its life, and maximising what can be removed for recycling, with the remaining non-recyclable plastic used to create electricity, hydrogen, or other products.

Myles Kitcher, Managing Director for Peel Environmental, said: “Infrastructure for dealing with plastic waste has been piecemeal at best and there’s a huge problem with accountability. Local authorities and businesses often have no idea that their plastics are being exported overseas where it has more chance of finding its way into the ocean.”

“It’s right that we should be having the debate about plastic, but we’re not going to rid it from society overnight. In many cases, plastic will continue to be the most sustainable and cost effective option, for example its many uses in the medical industry.”

“Rather than demonising all plastics, we need to reduce and re-use what we can, recycle after that, and then find better solutions for what’s left.”

“The technologies we’re looking at will provide solutions for plastics that up until now haven’t had a value. But we fully expect them to be transitional technologies which in the short term make a positive difference until we can reduce our plastic consumption.”

“Kerbside recycling systems are confusing at best with many plastic products still ending up in the black bin and sent to landfill.”

“The Plastic Parks will offer a simple solution for local councils. We can take any type of plastic, whether it’s been mixed or separated, and we’ll have a one-stop-shop for maximising recycling and creating value from what’s left. We see a network of Plastic Parks across the UK where the technologies can be tailored to local needs.”

“The really exciting part is that this can happen quickly and it is a simple and cost-effective solution. Householders can put everything in one bin and be safe in the knowledge that the plastic is either going to be recycled or used to create energy, fuels, or other products.”