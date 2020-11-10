Peel L&P Environmental releases first look at innovative Plastic Park

Peel L&P Environmental has released a first look at the innovative Plastic Park planned for its Protos energy and resource hub near Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

The first of many planned throughout the UK, it will be a one stop shop for processing different types of plastic waste, avoiding it ending up in landfill, exported overseas or in our oceans.

The 30-acre Plastic Park could see over £165m invested at Protos and will cluster together a variety of plastic recycling and treatment technologies, each designed to get the most value from plastic waste.

This will include a Materials Recycling facility (MRF) which will take dry mixed recyclables and separate out recyclates such as card, paper, glass and cans and plastics, a Plastic Recycling Facility (PRF) which takes the plastic from the MRF, and plastic delivered directly to Protos, and separates out different types of plastic and a PET recycling facility – to be developed by Enviroo with a planning application expected later this year.

Waste plastic to hydrogen facility – consented earlier this year and already under development. The facility will use pioneering DMG technology developed by Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE) to create hydrogen and electricity from non-recyclable waste

Chemical Recycling Facilities which can break plastic down into its component parts to create new products or fuels

Peel L&P Environmental plans to revolutionise the way plastic waste is handled across the UK by creating a series of Plastic Parks, which could help to deal with the 4.9m tonnes of plastic waste that the UK generates each year.

Richard Barker, Development Director, Peel L&P Environmental said: “Currently only around a third of the 4.9 million tonnes of plastic that the UK throws away each year is recycled, meaning we urgently need new infrastructure. The pandemic has highlighted how essential this material is to everyday life, but how it is dealt with when it comes to the end of its life needs addressing.

“Our first Plastic Park will be at our flagship strategic energy and resource hub, Protos. It will bring together a range of technologies each designed to maximise the value we can get from plastic waste. With front end sorting we can make sure that as much plastic as possible is recycled and then use innovative technologies to either create fuels, such as hydrogen, or new products from what’s left. We can take any type of plastic, whether it’s been mixed or separated, so it’s a simple solution for local councils.”

Tim Yeo, Chairman of Powerhouse Energy Group added: “Being on the Plastic Park will give us easier access to materials from other businesses on site that can then be turned into hydrogen and electricity. We can create value from what is otherwise a waste product. We’re looking forward to opening the plastics to hydrogen facility next year, and welcoming neighbours that share our vision.”

The Plastic Park will be situated on the existing 54-hectare Protos site which brings together large energy users with sources of low-carbon energy, and clusters together resource management technologies.