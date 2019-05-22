Pentagon Plastics achieves Investment in Young People Award

The Sussex Chamber of Commerce has presented the Investment in Young People Award to Pentagon Plastics, for its dedication and support to young people.

The Investment in Young People Award recognises the important work that businesses carry out in assisting young people aged five to 25 to gain employability skills and to assist them with the transition from education into the world of work.

Paul Edwards, Managing Director of Pentagon Plastics, said: “This award is true testament to the ethos of both the business and its employees for their dedication and support. Recognition of the activities the business engages in to support the workforce, the industry and the wider community will boost our efforts to new heights and hopefully inspire other organisations to follow.”

“Through continuous dedication to supporting young people and those in education Pentagon is proud to have achieved the national award for Investment in Young People. Refining the support that business provides over many years the group is committed to developing employability skills and encouraging industry required skill-sets.”

Ana Christie, CEO of the Sussex Chamber for Commerce, said: “This company has made a commitment to supporting young people which is seen in their business plan. They work closely with universities particularly with design engineering students so that students can interact with them on projects.”

“They support local schools, including key stage one students and have ready-made experiments and educational books for young people. They support apprenticeships within the organisation as well as work experience students and develop a work schedule for them to complete.”

“They have also supported the Big Bang South East event at Ardingly. Pentagon Plastics have shown how you can give something back to the community and help develop the skills of young people.”