Pentagon Plastics Group further grows its Moulding Division

The Pentagon Plastics Group has added a new BOY 22A moulding machine to support the growth in demand for its moulding services.

The new addition expands the range of smaller size presses to four 22 tone moulding machines catering for the medical and aerospace industries as well as other technical moulding production demands.

Pentagon now owns 13 plastic injection moulding presses which range in size from 22 tonne to 280 tonne clamp force.

The group says it has seen continued and sustained growth in production demand over the last 18 months and this new addition will ensure that they can continue to deliver short lead times, providing flexibility to their customers for urgent requirements.

The £25k investment comes eight months on from the groups last moulding press purchase, with the demand for continued investment within the organisation gives Pentagon confidence for the months and years ahead.

The company adds in times of uncertainty for the plastics industry, there remains high demand for UK manufacture and Pentagon are one of the companies ensuring they are best placed to serve the needs of the growing market.