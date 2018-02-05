Pentagon Plastics invests in its future with first toolroom apprentice

× Expand Pentagon Pentagon Group has taken on Jack, its first toolroom apprentice

The Pentagon Plastics Group has taken on its first toolroom apprentice as it looks to invest in the future of its UK manufacturing facilities.

The Horsham-based manufacturing and toolmaking group, which comprises Pentagon Plastics and Phoenix Engineering, has appointed Jack, who is undertaking a three-year apprenticeship course.

As part of his ongoing learning, Jack will work alongside skilled toolmakers with a collective 125 years of experience. He will also spend time in the mould shop and post-moulding divisions of the business.

“Jack is a great lad who has impressed all his new colleagues with his enthusiasm and capacity to learn,” commented Pentagon Group Managing Director, Paul Edwards.

“We not only want to support Jack’s day release at College but also develop his skill set to enable him to be competent in all elements of toolmaking and final fitting. I think Jack will prove to be a big asset to the business over the years to come. “

Edwards described Jack as a “breath of fresh air” whose enthusiasm is a hit with the long-serving engineers at the firm.

Commenting, Jack said: “Working for Pentagon has been a really enjoyable experience so far. I have already learnt new things with the company and hope to continue learning through my time here.’’