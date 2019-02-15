Pentagon Plastics selected as finalists for Manufacturing Business of the Year

Pentagon Plastics announced it has been selected as a finalist for the Gatwick Diamond Business Awards-'Manufacturing Business of the Year 2019'.

This award nomination recognises the growth and innovation within the organisation.

Pentagon were shortlisted after a site visit by Kreston Reeves, following the submission of a detailed entry covering various areas of the business and business practice.

This delivered an opportunity to showcase its self-funded investment into the facility, including a focus on employee health and wellbeing, integration of social media platforms and its dedication to continuous improvement.

The company discussed the support the business provides to young people and those in education, recognising its responsibility to help bridge the current skills gap within the engineering industry. As well as touching on the current issues facing the polymer industry and how it looks to inject positivity in plastics to a wider audience.

The business has seen major growth and organisational changes over the last 2.5 years as it acquired and integrated Phoenix Engineering and says this award would be a true testament to the commitment and dedication from the entire team at Pentagon Plastics.

The awards evening will take place on 21st March.