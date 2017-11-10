Pentagon Plastics showcase growth and expansion during factory tour

× Expand Pentagon Pentagon Plastics opened its facilities for a site tour

Pentagon Plastics, an injection moulding and tooling specialist, has showcased the company’s growth and expansion by hosting a tour for BPF member companies.

The tour, which has previously been hosted by Amaray and The Stewart Company, offers firms the chance to talk about their services and capabilities, as well as discuss issues facing the UK manufacturing industry.

During the event delegates heard a talk on safety in the plastics industry given by the BPF’s Dr. Sara Cammarano, as well as a spotlight on the ongoing success of the SIMPL initiative, which has focused on health and safety in the industry since October 2010.

The issue of skills shortages was addressed by Richard Brown of RJG, who gave a second talk on methods to solve staffing issues, such as offering more training and apprenticeships, building up knowledge, and developing staff internally.

Following a tour of Pentagon Plastics’ factory and toolroom, attendees visited Phoenix Engineering in the adjacent building, the specialist facility for Caps and Closure tooling that Pentagon acquired in 2016.

“Hosting a BPF factory tour has been a delight and we were honoured to be asked by the federation. It has been a brilliant opportunity to showcase our own growth and expansion over the last six years,” said Paul Edwards, Pentagon’s Managing Director.

“I strongly believe that the plastics industry in the UK will go from strength to strength provided those in it work together but it is also essential that we encourage people to join the industry at all levels.”