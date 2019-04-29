Pentagon Plastics to rebrand at Med-Tech Innovation

Pentagon Plastics Ltd is to launch its new rebrand at the Med-Tech Innovation 2019 show.

Following its acquisition of Phoenix Engineering 2009 in 2016, the two companies will come together under the umbrella of the Pentagon Plastics Group Ltd.

The joining of the two businesses gives them the ability to deliver outstanding technical plastic injection moulding and toolmaking services.

To mark the announcement, the Group has being working with the Creative Pod to give the business a fresh face and a new interactive platform to publicise the technical services of the business.

The Group will retain the trading names of Pentagon Plastics Ltd and Phoenix Engineering 2009 Ltd, but the two businesses will now be recognised under the Group umbrella as one united company.

The rebrand will be launched at Med-Tech Innovation on May 15th and 16th, as part of the GTMA Pavilion at stand K18.