PepsiCo joins the NaturALL Bottle Alliance

PepsiCo has joined the The NaturALL Bottle Alliance to advance the shared goal of creating beverage containers with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

The alliance is a research consortium formed by Danone, Nestlé Waters and bio-based materials development company Origin Materials to accelerate the development of innovative packaging solutions made with 100 per cent sustainable and renewable resources.

Launched in March 2017, the Alliance uses biomass feedstocks, such as previously used cardboard and sawdust, so it does not divert resources or land from food production for human or animal consumption.

The Alliance also explores technology that represents a scientific breakthrough for the sector, and aims to make it available to the entire food and beverage industry.

“Through our Performance with Purpose agenda, PepsiCo is committed to reducing the carbon impact of packaging in line with our goal to reduce absolute emissions of greenhouse gases by 20 per cent by 2030; bio-based PET has the potential to reduce significantly the carbon footprint of our PET bottles, a huge contribution to our efforts in this area,” said said Mehmood Khan, PepsiCo Vice Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer.

“We are excited to add PepsiCo’s R&D capabilities to the Alliance and look forward to seeing what the combined efforts of the Alliance members can achieve.”

Frédéric Jouin, Head of Research and Development for plastic materials at Danone, added: "We are proud that PepsiCo has recognised the value of joining our Alliance. By bringing together major players and pooling our complementary expertise and resources, we can make 100 per cent renewable and recyclable PET plastic at commercial scale a reality.”