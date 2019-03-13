Performance Plastics selects Solvay’s Torlon PAI

Solvay has announced that Performance Plastics have chosen Torlon PAI for its expanded line of EnduroSharp Scraper Blades.

Designed to remove tough materials from delicate fibre-reinforced composite surfaces, the latest additions to Performance Plastics’ portfolio include gap blades, gap filler removal bits and discs, as well as adhesive cutters and reamers.

The new EnduroSharp products are moulded from Solvay’s high-performance Torlon 5030 polyamide-imide (PAI), a 30-percent glass fibre-reinforced resin.

With other scraper blades manufactured from high-performance polymers, such as polyetherimide (PEI) and polyetheretherketone (PEEK), sharpened cutting edges are machined on to the moulded blanks in a secondary process.

Torlon PAI’s thermal stability further enables it to withstand the high heat and friction of resharpening, which can produce burrs on blades machined from PEEK and PEI.

“The task of removing gap materials, sealants and adhesives from aircraft surfaces once forced maintenance technicians to choose between potentially harmful metal blades and polymer tools that could not hold their edge for long,” said Rich Reed, vice president of sales and marketing at Performance Plastics.

“The unique properties of Solvay’s Torlon PAI balances the best of both materials. It can be sharpened and hold an edge like metal, but it will not damage delicate composite surfaces.”