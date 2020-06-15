Permali welcomes MP visit

Permali played host to the local Member of Parliament (MP), Richard Graham, Who visited the head office and engineering facility located in Gloucester, South West England.

With key links to the NHS and MOD, Permali has key worker status and continued business as usual despite the pressures of the Covid-19 situation.

Graham was taken on a tour of the site to see the company’s cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and learn more about Permali’s involvement in the Defence, Medical, Aerospace, Rail and Automotive markets.

Led by Managing Director, Karl Wharton, and Director of Sales & Marketing, Fraser Rankin, the tour provided Richard with insights about the key composites and materials manufactured by Permali, that are used in a wide range of applications from tanks, helicopters, ships and aeroplanes to hospital PPE, recycled plastic panelling and Formula 1 racing cars.

Graham also took an interest in Permali’s newly installed body temperature scanner, capable of monitoring employees’ temperatures as they enter the building, detecting and flagging possible signs of Covid-19 symptoms.

After going through the wider business plan, The MP commented that it was refreshing to see that despite the Covid-19 challenges, Permali is keen to continue investing in the future, including an apprenticeship scheme and recruitment drive.

Wharton added: “We have continued to operate during these challenging times, supporting the NHS and MOD, and continue to explore new markets to assist with the growth of the company. It has been a huge team effort and we have operated collaboratively and proactively to meet demanding market needs. I would like to thank Richard for his time visiting us. It was extremely positive and just the kind of news that people want to hear.”