Perstorp’s non-phthalate PVC plasticiser Pevalen obtains FDA approval for food contact applications

Perstorp has obtained FCN 001967 Food Contact Notification from the FDA for the use of Pevalen as a plasticiser in PVC polymers for use in repeated-use food contact articles.

Pevalen is Perstorp’s high-performance, true non-phthalate plasticiser, and can be used in sensitive applications and products in direct human contact.

Jenny Klevàs, Product Manager at Perstorp, said: “The food contact notification will further strengthen the offer to the North American market that meet the highest national regulatory requirements, without sacrificing performance or quality.”

Markus Jönsson, Vice President for Plasticisers at Perstorp, said: “Global demand for non-phthalate plasticisers is predicted to continue to grow at about 100,000 tonnes per year.”

Based on this forecast, Pertsorp is substantially expanding the production capacity of Pevalen from 2019 onwards, and has seen Perstorp enter into a long-term production agreement with the Italian company Alcoplast.

The new partnership more than doubles the current production capacity, bringing it in total to 50,000 tonnes per year.