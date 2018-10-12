Perstorp announces major production capacity increase for Pevalen non-phthalate plasticizer

Perstorp has announced it will substantially expand the production capacity of its non-phthalate polyester plasticizer Pevalen from 2019 onwards.

Perstorp says it has entered into a long-term production agreement with Italian company Alcoplast in order to achieve this.

The new partnership will more than doubles the current production capacity, bringing it in total to 50.000 tons per year and improving unit metrics due to the economies of scale.

Perstorp’s high-performance, true non-phthalate plasticizer, Pevalen (pentaerythritol tetravalerate or PETV) has high plasticising efficiency in combination with low migration and volatility, suitable for applications and products such as toys, childcare products and automotive interiors.

The plans for further investments to increase the production capacity of Pevalen beyond 100.000 tons are advancing and will be timed to meet future market demand, the company says.

“Global demand for non-phthalate plasticizers is predicted to continue to grow with about 100.000 tons per year. Since our first introduction of Pevalen to the market more and more potential customers have tested it and now discovered its performance advantages in various application segments,” said Markus Jönsson, Vice President Plasticizers, Perstorp.

“In the recent past satisfying the market demand has been very challenging, so we are really happy to also announce this capacity expansion from 2019 and onwards. In addition, the partnership with Alcoplast will enable us to add other complementary plasticizers to our portfolio.”