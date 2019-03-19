Perstorp expansion to boost annual Penta production by 12.5 per cent

Perstorp is increasing the effective annual Penta production capacity at its Bruchhausen/Arnsberg plant in Germany by 12.5 per cent.

The Arnsberg/Bruchhausen plant will produce the renewable polyols: Voxtar (Penta), Charmor Pro for intumescent coatings and Holtac Pro for lead free PVC.

× Expand Perstorp

Bruchhausen joins Stenungsund and Perstorp production sites as ISCC PLUS certified facilities in the company’s target of becoming Finite Material Neutral.

Together with the company’s Stenungsund and Perstorp sites in Sweden, Bruchhausen is now a part of Perstorp’s strategic shift from fossil to renewable raw materials and energy.

The expansion work began in June 2018 and is due for completion in May.

Ulrika Andersson, EVP Business Area Specialty Polyols & Solutions at Perstorp, said: “The added capacity and ISCC certification of Site Bruchhausen as well as introducing Voxtar production in Bruchhausen will significantly extend the security of supply of Voxtar ensuring a continued security to meet our customers increased demand of Pro-Environment Polyols.”