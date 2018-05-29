Perstorp future proof UK Capa caprolactone monomer plant

Perstorp is in the process of future-proofing its Capa caprolactone monomer plant in Warrington, United Kingdom.

The project was announced last August, with work beginning in the final quarter of 2017.

In 2011 Perstorp completed an investment of approximately 50 Million Euros (approximately £42.6 million), building a second monomer line in Warrington providing additional capacity and redundancy.

The current project involves demolition of much of the original plant from 1996, followed by reconstruction from the ground up, to the latest standards and with the introduction of state-of-the-art technology and information systems, fewer manual interventions will be required in the future.

“Production of caprolactone is not being affected during the plant upgrade, which consists of installing a new peracetic acid still and new reactors. The project is expected to be complete in the second half of 2019,” said Marie Grönborg, Executive Vice President Specialties & Solutions at Perstorp.

“With this significant investment, Perstorp is making the plant more robust to ensure an even more reliable supply for customers around the world.”

Grönborg added: “The work will also facilitate future debottlenecking to support market growth. Perstorp is building in the capability for the plant to run with a higher capacity which allows us to increase capacity in the future.”